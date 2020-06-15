City AZCARES Payment ($114 per capita) Formula for large pop cities ($174 per capita) Difference
Lake Havasu City $6,413,699 $9,747,884 $3,334,215
Kingman $3,560,496 $5,411,458 $1,850,962
Bullhead $4,693,751 $7,133,849 $2,440,098
Colorado City $555,205 $843,834 $288,629
Mohave County $9,136,651 $13,886,438 $4,749,787
Parker $368,185 $559,589 $191,404
Quartzsite $432,018 $656,606 $224,588
La Paz County $1,623,136 $2,466,940 $843,804
