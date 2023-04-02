Child & Family Resources is headquartered in Tucson where the non-profit was started back in 1970 as the Tucson Association for Child Care. Today, the organization has 13 locations throughout Arizona including offices in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. “At Child & Family Resources, we build strong communities where children can reach their full potential,” the nonprofit’s mission statement says. “We do this by using effective prevention and education strategies with families, teens, and early educators.”
Child & Family Resources opened up its office in Havasu in 2018, which has served as the home base for a Healthy Families program that serves both Havasu and Parker.
“We focus on supporting the parent and that parent-child relationship,” said Consuelo Ramirez, the program supervisor in Havasu. “We provide them with resources and tools to help them succeed.”
Ramirez said that support can come in the form of supplies that parents need for infants and young children from diapers to formula. The program also offers developmental screenings for the kids, and a wide variety of educational offerings for parents. Ramirez said the program includes curriculum for things like child safety, home safety, food, nutrition, and pretty much anything that goes along with being a parent.
Ramirez said the Child & Family Resources office in Kingman also hosts a Quality First program for all of Mohave County that provides coaching support to daycares. She said the Quality First program visits the Havasu office regularly to administer that program locally, as well.
Ramirez said the Healthy Families program out of Havasu serves about 50 to 60 families combined in Havasu and Parker at any given time. But the $40,239 grant awarded by Lake Havasu City will be kept in Havasu and is expected to reach well beyond Child & Family’s current clients.
“We really just want to be a liaison between the available ARPA funds and the community members,” said Jo Harper, the Healthy Families Program Director for Mohave, La Paz and Coconino counties. “If they happen to be in our program that is great, but it is not just for our program participants. We are going to have set office hours that are open to the public. We will also take referrals from River Cities United Way, the food bank, and other organizations who know that we have money available for these sorts of things.”
Harper said the plan is to use the grant to provide diapers, formula, baby wipes, sanitation supplies and other infant and baby care items, to any young families who need them.
“Having a baby is itself stressful and there is an added burden of being able to provide financially,” Ramirez said. “Some families are living paycheck to paycheck. Some families may not have an income or they are struggling. So we are hoping to provide relief for those families.”
Harper said the grant money will also be available to help people in need of transportation through pre-paid travel vouchers and gas cards.
“They may be having a hard time getting to their doctor’s appointment or picking up a box from the food bank, or getting to work,” Ramirez said. “Those are the things we want to alleviate – not just for the families we work with but for the whole community. That way they can accomplish their goals.”
Harper said the transportation vouchers will be for anybody who needs them, not just young families.
Child & Family Resources’ application for the Havasu grant originally requested $288,864, but after the Community Resource Coalition recommended grants be awarded to other – higher scoring – applicants, only $40,239 remained of the $1 million in grant money available.
“We were happy to get it,” Harper said. “It doesn’t really change our plan, it just means that we have less funds.”
Harper said Child & Family Resources plans to set up regular weekly office hours for the grant, sometime after the organization actually receives the grant money from the city. She said they will be taking referrals from other community organizations such as River Cities United Way and the food bank, but people in need of one of the services they are offering can contact the Havasu office at 928-715-2986.
