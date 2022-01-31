Any individual wishing to address the Council on any issue within the Council’s jurisdiction will be given the opportunity to speak at the call to the public. One call to the public will be placed on the agenda of all regular meetings of the Council. Members of the public addressing the Council shall step up to the microphone, give his or her name in an audible tone of voice for the record and, unless further time is granted by the Council, shall limit his or her address to the Council to 3 minutes. During the call to the public, the Council is limited by state law to responding to criticism, asking staff to review the issue or asking that the issue be placed on a future agenda. Any issue to be considered, discussed or decided by Council must be properly noticed as an agenda item for consideration, discussion, and legal action as prescribed by this code and the Arizona Open Meeting Laws.
