The Lake Havasu City Council is holding its first meeting of August today in the Council Chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. It will be open for members of the public to attend in person, or it may be viewed live on Channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Residents can comment on any item up for public hearing during the meeting, or can email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
