location Zoning Acres
2801 S.R. 95 Commercial 10.29 acres
(* S.R. 95 &
Brodie Drive) Residential 6.89 acres
(* Arrowhead dr. Residential 6.47 acres
& arizona Blvd.)
( Location unavailable) Residential 5.71 acres
3395 Medicine Bow Public lands 5.6 acres
3730 Cholla Public lands 5.59 acres
( * Thunderbolt Residential 5.46 acres
& moccasin Dr.)
(Location unavailable) Residential 5.390 acres
(*Buoy dr. & beachview) Residential 5.33 acres
(location unavailable) Residential 5.19 acres
2245 Freemont Public lands 5.16 acres
3501 Kickinghorse Dr. Residential 5.01 acres
(*Pepperwood dr. Residential 5 acres
& S. Palo Verde blvd.)
3245 Amigo Residential 4.98 acres
(Location unavailable) Residential 4.71 acres
1001 Mohican Dr. Residential 4.54 acres
Flying Cloud Residential 3.99 acres
2121 N. Rainbow Dr. Public lands 3.81 acres
2711 S. Cisco Dr. residential 3.45 acres
2234 Holly residential 3.26 acres
3488 La Mesa residential 3.21 acres
2908 Castaway residential 2.95 acres
2021 Tomesah residential 2.94 acres
3311 El Dorado Ave. residential 2.83 acres
81 Southwester residential 2.74 acres
(location unavailable) residential 1.926 acres
3370 N. Mcculloch Blvd. Residential 1.8 acres
3676 Chesapeake residential 1.68 acres
3638 Chesapeake residential 1.22 acres
(* Rolling Hills dr. residential 1.15 acres
& Thundercloud)
3268 Daytona Residential 0.83 acres
+ 37 lots of about 1/10 acre apiece
* = approximate location
