location Zoning Acres

2801 S.R. 95 Commercial 10.29 acres

(* S.R. 95 &

Brodie Drive) Residential 6.89 acres

(* Arrowhead dr. Residential 6.47 acres

& arizona Blvd.)

( Location unavailable) Residential 5.71 acres

3395 Medicine Bow Public lands 5.6 acres

3730 Cholla Public lands 5.59 acres

( * Thunderbolt Residential 5.46 acres

& moccasin Dr.)

(Location unavailable) Residential 5.390 acres

(*Buoy dr. & beachview) Residential 5.33 acres

(location unavailable) Residential 5.19 acres

2245 Freemont Public lands 5.16 acres

3501 Kickinghorse Dr. Residential 5.01 acres

(*Pepperwood dr. Residential 5 acres

& S. Palo Verde blvd.)

3245 Amigo Residential 4.98 acres

(Location unavailable) Residential 4.71 acres

1001 Mohican Dr. Residential 4.54 acres

Flying Cloud Residential 3.99 acres

2121 N. Rainbow Dr. Public lands 3.81 acres

2711 S. Cisco Dr. residential 3.45 acres

2234 Holly residential 3.26 acres

3488 La Mesa residential 3.21 acres

2908 Castaway residential 2.95 acres

2021 Tomesah residential 2.94 acres

3311 El Dorado Ave. residential 2.83 acres

81 Southwester residential 2.74 acres

(location unavailable) residential 1.926 acres

3370 N. Mcculloch Blvd. Residential 1.8 acres

3676 Chesapeake residential 1.68 acres

3638 Chesapeake residential 1.22 acres

(* Rolling Hills dr. residential 1.15 acres

& Thundercloud)

3268 Daytona Residential 0.83 acres

+ 37 lots of about 1/10 acre apiece

* = approximate location

