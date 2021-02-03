An ongoing fight between Lake Havasu City and short-term rental companies could reach a ceasefire this year with a new law proposed in the Arizona Legislature.
House Bill 2481 would amend Arizona statutes relating to local regulation on short-term rental properties in cities throughout the state. The bill would seem to answer, in part, long-standing complaints by Lake Havasu City officials, who have been prevented from enforcing some city ordinances at popular rental properties for the past several years.
Almost five years ago, Arizona lawmakers passed another bill, SB 1350, which placed regulation of short-term rental properties within the purview of state officials. Agencies such as Expedia Group and Airbnb lobbied heavily for the legislation, according to previous statements by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, but some residents have suffered for it.
According to Sheehy, the city has been stymied in its efforts to regulate issues such as noise complaints, nuisance, parking, trash and limit issues that have plagued local residents. In December, Sheehy joined 31 mayors throughout Arizona in drafting a letter of opposition to Expedia’s and Airbnb’s support for SB 1350.
Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern responded to that letter in January, and promised to work with renters and homeowners to regulate short-term rentals under the group’s management.
Now, HB 2481 will allow the city to take more direct control in regulating such properties. According to the legislation, a city or town may regulate such properties in the interest of protecting the health and safety of the public. This would include enforcing fire and building codes, health and sanitation, traffic control, waste and pollution issues, and the designation of an emergency point of contact for officials to reach renters or agencies.
“I’m glad the Legislature is picking up this action to return local control to cities and towns in order to manage short-term rentals in our communities,” Sheehy said Tuesday. “As it’s currently proposed, the bill provides some of the tools we need … but we still need to be mindful of the fact that short-term rentals are changing the face of our communities.”
Under the legislation, Lake Havasu City officials would also be permitted to enforce occupancy limits under city codes, and allow criminal penalties against any online lodging operator who produces false advertisements in reference to a rental property.
“As this bill makes its way through the legislature, we should keep a watchful eye on how short-term rentals affect the health of our community.”
