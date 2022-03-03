INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup diced bacon
3/4 cup diced celery
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 tsp Tabasco
2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbs chopped garlic
2 tbs chicken base
2 cups clam juice
1.5 lbs chopped clams
1/2 gallon water
3 cups cooked & cooled potatoes (I prefer leftover baked potatoes)
1.5 cups cream
Slurry (2 cups flour and 2 cups warm water) to thicken
