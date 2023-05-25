A Mohave County town 250 miles north of Kingman has for more than a century been home to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The church, also known as FLS, is an offshoot of the Mormon Church created after Mormon leadership forbade the traditional practice of plural marriage. The community of Short Creek, which includes Colorado City and the Utah township of Hilldale, became a gathering place for Mormons who continued to engage in polygamy.
Now, FLS remains one of the only religious organizations in the United States that still practices plural marriage.
Until recently, Short Creek has remained a community isolated both by culture as well as geography from the rest of Arizona. And two decades ago, that isolation may have facilitated the abuses inflicted on Colorado City through the church’s leadership under Warren Jeffs.
Jeffs (referred to by accused child sex trafficker Samuel Bateman as “Uncle Warren”) assumed leadership of the church in 2002, following the death of father Rulon Jeffs. With Jeffs’ leadership came control over every home and parcel of land within the Colorado City Community through the town’s “United Effort Plan Trust.”
As leader of the church, Jeffs held the authority to excommunicate church members and to reassign their wives, children and homes to other men. In 2004, Jeffs reportedly exercised that authority when he expelled then-mayor Dan Barlow as well as 20 other men from the church.
Under Jeffs’ leadership, local schools were closed and speech was restricted within the community. Jeffs was ultimately accused of arranging the marriages of underage girls to adult men, and allegedly facilitating sexual abuse.
Jeffs, who was husband to 78 wives, was ultimately charged in Mohave County on counts of sexual assault of a minor, and conspiracy to commit sexual misconduct with a minor in 2005..Jeffs faced similar charges in Utah, Nevada and Texas, where he was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to life in prison.
Today, Colorado City and the community of Short Creek are seeking to overcome one of the darkest chapters in Mohave County’s history. The United Effort Plan Trust, once a tool used by Jeffs to facilitate his alleged abuse, is now overseen by a seven-member board of trustees.
The trust now provides education, occupational training and economic development efforts to the community; as well as providing food, clothing and medical needs to Short Creek residents.
