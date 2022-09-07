What is it?
The coalition is a brand new advisory body created by the City Council this summer in order to advise it on how to distribute some of the city’s share of the money from the American Rescue Plan Act to social service-focused entities in the form of grants.
How much money is available?
The council has set aside up to $1 million.
Who is in the coalition?
The coalition consists of five regular members and two alternate members. Each member was selected by the City Council out of 17 applicants, using the same process the city follows for its other boards, committees and commissions such as the Parks and Recreation Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
What will it do?
The coalition is charged with creating an application process for local entities to bring plans forward for potential funding, along with solidifying a process for how those applications will be reviewed. Once applications are received the coalition will follow whatever review process it creates to ultimately come up with its recommendations. Those recommendations will then be sent to the City Council, which will make the final decisions about who to distribute the money to, and how much money they will receive.
What is the city looking for?
In creating the coalition, the City Council gave some direction for how they would ultimately like to see the money used. The council has said it would like the money to go towards a project, program, or resource that has a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent. Council also said the proposal should address food, housing, medical services, agency services childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social service that is needed in Lake Havasu City.
