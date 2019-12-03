UCR Summary Report
Part 1 Offenses: Criminal homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, arson, human trafficking (commercial sex act, involuntary servitude)
Part 2 Offenses: Other assaults, forgery and counterfeiting, fraud, embezzlement, stolen property (buying, receiving, possessing), vandalism, weapons, prostitution (prostitution and commercialized vice, assisting or promoting prostitution, purchasing prostitution), sex offenses (except rape and prostitution), drug abuse violations, gambling, offenses against family and children, driving under the influence, liquor laws, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, vagrancy, suspicion, curfew and loitering, runaways, all other offenses
NIBRS
Group A Offenses: Arson, assault (aggravated assault, simple assault, intimidation), bribery, burglary, counterfeiting/forgery, destruction/damage/vandalism, drugs(drug violations, drug equipment), embezzlement, extortion/blackmail, fraud (false pretenses, credit card/ATM fraud, impersonation, welfare fraud, wire fraud), gambling (betting, operating/promoting/assisting gambling, gambling equipment violations, sports tampering) homicide (murder and non-negligent manslaughter, negligent manslaughter, justifiable homicide) human trafficking (commercial sex acts, involuntary servitude), kidnapping/abduction, larceny-theft (pocket-picking, purse-snatching, shoplifting, theft from building, theft from coin-operated machine, theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, all other larceny), motor vehicle theft, pornography, prostitution (prostitution, assisting or promoting prostitution) robbery, sex offenses (rape, sodomy, sexual assault with an object, fondling), sex offenses non-forcible (incest, statutory rape), stolen property, weapon law violations
Group B Offenses: Bad checks, curfew/loitering/vagrancy, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, drunkenness, family offenses (nonviolent), liquor law, peeping tom, runaway, trespass of real property, all other offenses
