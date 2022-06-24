“Today’s repudiation by the highest court of the land is a long overdue correction of an injustice that has led to over 62 million American babies slaughtered, more that the total deaths caused by World War II.
There is nothing in the Constitution that provides the right to have an abortion. Instead, the Supreme Court came up with the horrific ruling nearly 50 years ago justifying murder on demand by citing fake science by leftists and doctors who claimed that babies were considered viable at 28 weeks. We know that to be a blatant lie. Premature babies can survive at 22 weeks, or even earlier. At just five weeks, unborn babies have a heartbeat. At 10 weeks, babies can kick and jump and have fingers and toes. At 15 weeks, an unborn baby has fully formed lips and noses and can feel pain, make facial expressions, and can hiccup.
It was a dark time for America and our nation has suffered ever since. Parenthood has been marginalized and the moral foundation of our society has been badly eroded as nearly two million innocent and precious babies have been exterminated every year since the Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Finally, there are better days ahead. I am incredibly grateful for the decision by the majority of justices who, in rendering this decision, have withstood assassination attempts and other threats since the illegal leak of a draft opinion several weeks ago. Today’s decision is a return to civilization, equality and the respect for all human life.”
