Lake Havasu City’s conservation options if future shortages affect Havasu Residents
1. Ask citizens to voluntarily conserve water
• Education on water conservation measures
• Education about the city’s short and long term water situation
• Rebates for water conserving devices
• Se water rates so that higher users pay a lot more and/or reward conservation activities that lead to a determined percentage reduction
2. Establish mandatory water use restrictions
• Focus on non-essential measures – e.g. irrigation, water waste, etc
• May be applied to both residential and non-residential water use
• Quantify to fit desired reductions that satisfy the shortage situation
• Mandate government water use conservation program
3. Utilize alternative water sources
4. Modify tiered water rates to suit the situation
• Establish a special rate system effective for the Shortage term
• Need to be based on revenue/cost of delivery ratios and on the cost of acquiring alternative water sources
• Set excess surcharges to users that go over their allocation
5. Mandate water rationing allocations
• Allocate water to each customer based on desired water % reduction to fit the shortage scenario
• Needs to be equitable among users
• Fit allocations to needed reduction – may be adjusted annually or sooner if goals are not met
