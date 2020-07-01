Takeout or delivery is the lowest risk option for patronizing restaurants and bars during the current health crisis, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
After takeout, sitting outside with at least six feet of social distance is the next best option, then indoor seating at least 6 feet apart. The highest risk is for outdoor and indoor seating with no restrictions, according to a risk assessment from the CDC. So with positive coronavirus cases on the rise, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley applauded local businesses who have taken measures to limit risks above those mandated by Governor Doug Ducey.
“We appreciate the restaurants that are choosing to practice lower risk operations as we hope it will help to reduce the dramatic rise in cases we’ve seen in Mohave County over the past few weeks,” Burley said.
The executive orders from Ducey require restaurants to limit capacity to allow for social distancing in order for them to reopen. While eating indoors is identified by the CDC as a higher risk than outdoors, Lake Havasu City’s expected 110 temperatures will likely curb outdoor dining significantly throughout the weekend. But customers who choose to dine-in at restaurants can still take some simple measures to limit their risk.
“Wear a mask and allow at least six feet between you and other restaurant patrons and staff who are not from your household,” Burley suggested. “Wash your hands before you eat and as often as possible. Ask servers to wear their masks as this is protecting you from infection. Take-out is safer than sitting outside is safer than sitting inside to eat.
