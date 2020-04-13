Area Cases Deaths Tests % Positive
Statewide 3,539 115 42,109 8%
Apache 72 3
Cochise 15
Coconino 243 19 797 23%
Gila 3
Graham 2
Greenle 2
La Paz 4 1 58 5%
Maricopa 1,960 48 26,229 7%
Mohave 36 2 697 4%
Navajo 335 8 1,333 23%
Pima 622 29 5,457 9%
Pinal 163 4 2,663 6%
Santa Cruz 8
Yavapai 63
Yuma 17
Department of Health Services does not report actual death numbers in counties with fewer than three.
