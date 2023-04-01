Each member of the Lake Havasu City Council gave their thoughts about the Downtown Catalyst project designs, and how they would like to see the project move forward.
The designs were largely well received by members of the public who spoke during the hearings, both at the City Council meeting on Tuesday and the Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Monday. On Monday the board also voted 6-1 to recommend that the council move forward with the full scope of the designs, saying that seems to be what most citizens want to see.
Councilmember Cal Sheehy kicked off discussion by suggesting the council follow the board’s recommendation and direct staff to move forward with the full $2.7 million in preliminary budgets.
Dolan said he liked the designs, but felt that they may be too extravagant for Havasu’s needs. “My concern in the beginning was that we were going to spend too much money on a design for something that architecturally looks nice, and I think that is what we have,” Dolan said. “I think we have a lot of good features — I love the bathrooms, I love the lighting, I love the power. I just don’t like that we have this great usable lot that we are bringing down to 60% of the size in the middle.”
Dolan also said he has an issue with using any money from the general fund for construction.
Cameron Moses said the reduced public gathering space has always been part of the plans – going back to the original Vision 2020 proposal of a public-private partnership that would see part of the property developed commercially.
Moses also supported moving forward with the direction to budget for full buildout of the designs.
“That is what I have heard from a majority of the citizens that I have spoken to,” Moses said. “They want it done right, and they want it done well. It needs to do what was originally intended, and that is to be the catalyst for the downtown and be that central gathering space that we can be proud of.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she thinks the bridge should be the primary focus of the project.
“I see that as a no-brainer. That is going to need to happen with all of this. I would connect the parking to the actual property first,” Campbell said. “At this point, I would only be looking at moving forward with building the bridge and bathrooms, if possible.”
Campbell said she doesn’t support spending any money from Havasu’s general fund on construction, either.
Councilmember David Lane noted that shrinking the main event space down to about 60% of the total property still leaves more area for a public gathering space than the original public-private plans for the Downtown Catalyst – which he sees as a good thing.
Lane said he doesn’t like the idea of using money from the general fund for the project, but he supported moving forward with the full scope of the designs for now.
Councilmember Jeni Coke agreed with Dolan that there is less space than the current grass field provides, but said from an event organizer’s perspective it looks like it would be much easier to work with.
“It is going to alleviate so much stress for people putting on events,” Coke said. “What we have is dangerous for people who are unsteady on their feet or handicapped to get up onto the lot. So to just have the lot actually coming down to a place where all the citizens can feel comfortable using it is important.”
Councilmember Michele Lin agreed that the designs are beautiful, but said she shared concerns that it isn’t the best use of the space. She also said she doesn’t think the city should use any general fund money on construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.