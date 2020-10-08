Mohave County’s emergency declaration will continue this month after a split vote Thursday by
the county’s governing board.
County officials have for the past month weighed the possible consequences of rescinding the
county’s March emergency declaration, which empowered board chairman Jean Bishop to
make decisions in reference to Mohave County facilities and practices without consulting the
board’s other members. The declaration followed emergency proclamations issued by Gov.
Ducey and leaders throughout the U.S. earlier this year.
Earlier this week, the board of supervisors asked county officials to investigate what possible
impact, financial or otherwise, rescinding the county’s declaration may have. Mohave County
has received $9.1 million in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic
Security Act. All but $1.5 million has been either spent or allocated into the county’s contingency
fund for future use.
Officials were apprehensive on Monday that funding would have to be returned, should Mohave
County rescind its declaration.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, who proposed rescinding the county’s
emergency declaration, continuing the ongoing state of emergency was unnecessary and
reflected poorly on the county itself.
“Holding onto the emergency declaration in the hope for a few thousand dollars in the future is a
bad way for the government to act, and it’s bad for the public,” Angius said. “To base this on
money is disrespectful to the people.”
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin said Thursday that there appeared to be no
requirement that an emergency declaration was necessary to retain CARES Act funding. But
rescinding the declaration could still bear risks for future grant funding and undermine efforts to
mitigate the virus by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
More than emergency powers granted to the board’s chairman, however, county officials say
the declaration serves to send a clear message to residents in light of the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic. According to Esplin, rescinding Mohave County’s emergency declaration would send
a message to residents that there is none.
“Our public health director has said over and over that there is still a public health emergency,”
Esplin said. “We can’t justify to the public that they should continue to wear a mask if the board
itself says there’s no emergency. We’re not just keeping this in place because we want to.
We’re keeping it in place because there’s a health emergency.”
Esplin argued at Thursday’s board meeting that rescinding the emergency declaration could
also make the county vulnerable to potential lawsuits from future coronavirus victims.
Mohave County Supervisor said he would consider voting to rescind the county’s emergency
declaration, if Angius added a motion that the county return all CARES Act funding received
toward the end of mitigating the coronavirus.
“If we’re going to be disingenuous, and take the money without giving it back … it seems one-
sided to me,” Johnson said. “Especially after the federal government extended its own
emergency declaration until the end of January.”
Angius refused Johnson’s offer.
Of the state’s 15 counties, Cochise never issued an emergency declaration, and Yavapai
County’s emergency declaration is set to expire later this year. Pinal County’s own emergency
declaration has been reviewed for possible retraction every 30 days since it was issued.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to retain the county’s emergency
declaration, with Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould in favor of rescinding it.
“The state of emergency is not about masks,” Gould said. “It’s about the fact the county is acting
under a state of emergency which empowers the board chairman to make executive decisions
on her own without board input. This emergency hasn’t required any ‘snap-cation’. There isn’t
anything we can do regarding the coronavirus emergency that can’t be discussed at one of our
two weekly meetings.”
