1929 – Uniform Crime Reporting system developed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police
1930 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is tasked with collecting, publishing and archiving those statistics
1975 – Arizona starts receiving voluntary crime stats from local agencies (previously crime stats from Arizona agencies were submitted directly to the FBI)
1989 – National Incident-Based Reporting System implemented to improve quantity and quality of crime data
1992 – Arizona passes state law mandating local law enforcement agencies to report crime statistics
2003 – Arizona obtains a state-level NIBRS repository
2004 – Arizona is certified to report crime data through NIBRS to the FBI
2019 – Lake Havasu City Police Department purchases NIBRS
2019-20 – Lake Havasu City Police Department begins process of becoming certified for NIBRS
2021 – All law enforcement agencies are required to switch over to NIBRS
