Position Current Min Salary Current Max Salary New pay range
Counter Clerk $33,529.60 (-1.46%) $46,945.60 (-3.72%) $32,506.11 to $47,133.86
Accounting Specialist $39,374.40 (+5.83%) $55,120 (-5.48%) $39,511.38 to $57,291.50
Lab Tech $37,315.20 (-6.66%) $52,249.60 (-5.89%) $39,511.38 to $57,291.50
Utility Mechanic $37,315.20 (-8.62%) $52,249.60 (-10.06%) $43,561.30 to $63,163.88
Water Conservation
Specialist $39,374 (-23.26%) $55,120 (-28.47%) $48,026.33 to $69,638.18
Executive Assistant $51,459.20 (+2.67%) $72,030.40 (-1.40%) $52,949.03 to $76,776.09
Network Administrator $58,468.80 (-12.0%) $87,692.80 (-8.83%) $64,359.87 to $93,321.82
Procurement Official $78,166.40 (+2.18%) 117,249.60 (+3.86%) $74,504.60 to $108,031.67
Public Works Manager $101,587 (+9.75%) $152,360 (+12.03%) $95,088.05 to $137,878.83
Firefighter $41,899.68 (-13.77%) $58,677.12 (-12.20%) $47,000 to $67,240
Fire Captain $63,537 (-9.44%) $88,952 (-12.20%) $68,373 to $91,210
Police Officer $47,132.80 (-12.48%) $64,230.40 (-18.93%) $55,503 to $80,560
Police Lieutenant $79,227.20 (-10.84%) $107,972.80 (-12.40%) $87,819 to $121,360
- Percentages based on the “market rate” for each position as determined by the Positional Analysis Study.
