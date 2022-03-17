Planning Division Manager Luke Morris detailed four suggestions for how the development code could be amended during the Planning and Zoning meeting on Wednesday. City staff put together the more detailed suggestions based on discussion during the commission’s meeting in February.
The first suggestion from staff would require a minimum density of 15 residential units per acre in both zoning districts. Morris said the multiple-family district currently has the highest residential density in Havasu with a range between 10 and 20 units per acre. But he said R-UMS and R-CHD are intended to be the densest residential districts in town.
The second suggestion is to require a minimum of two stories for developments in those districts. Morris said that would encourage increased density by providing additional residential units above the ground floor, or shrinking the footprint of buildings to allow them to be placed closer together.
“In discussions we have had recently with developers, it seems from their standpoint they can get their costs back much quicker with a two story versus a three story,” Morris told the commission. “One story obviously costs less and they can get their money back quicker, but two stories is still workable – from what we have been hearing. Three stories takes longer for them to get a return on their investment. So hopefully there would be more support for two story. I don’t think we would want to have requirements higher than that at this point.”
Staff’s third suggestion is to require “architectural enhancements” be made to any building with walls longer than 25 feet that face the right of way. Such enhancements could include things like pop-outs, decorative stone, or non-habitable porches or stoops.
“These types of enhancements will help soften the buildings and create a more pleasant street scape for that downtown area,” Morris said.
The final suggestion from staff on Wednesday was to require any door facing the right of way to include a sidewalk linking the door to the street, which Morris said would help to create a pedestrian link to the downtown area.
“They are within a block of McCulloch commercial areas, where there are lots of services, offices, and businesses for people to use,” Morris said. “A human-scaled sidewalk connection will help encourage residents to walk to destinations within that area, reducing traffic and parking on McCulloch Boulevard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.