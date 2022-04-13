- Residential Southgate District side yard setback changed from 10 feet to 3 feet in the Residential Southgate District.
Explanation: Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said he believes that the current 10 foot setback in a table in the development code was a typo when the code was being written. He said the Residential Southgate District’s parameters were meant to align with other high-density residential districts in town such as Multiple Family, Residential Uptown Main Street, and Residential Commercial Healthcare districts – which all have a 3 foot side yard setback.
- Island Body Beach District front yard setback changed from 10 feet to 20 feet.
Explanation: Morris said the table in the development code contains a typo, and the setback in the I-B District has always been 20 feet. The correction was needed for two tables in the development code.
- Removes “multifamily” dwellings as an allowable use in Two Family Districts.
Explanation: Morris said a multifamily dwelling refers to more than two residential units. Because Two Family Districts only allow a maximum of two units per lot, multifamily dwellings would necessarily not be permitted in R-2 zoning.
- Adds language to bar marijuana businesses from displaying cannabis, cannabis products, or cannabis graphics outside the business.
Explanation: Morris said this item was brought up by comments and concerns expressed by the public.
- Requires that non-habitable shade providing features to be at least 10 feet from the front property line.
Explanation: Morris said such structures are already allowed to encroach five feet into the front yard setback, which will not change for lots with a setback of at least 15 feet. But he said the change will clarify that non-habitable shade structures in front yards with setbacks of 14 feet or less cannot be any closer than 10 feet from the property line.
- Extend timeline for election signs from 60 days prior to the election to 71 days prior.
Morris said this amendment simply aligns Havasu with recent changes to State Statute made by the Arizona Legislature.
- Clarifies that the Board of Adjustment has seven members, and moves meetings from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Morris said the Board of Adjustments has always had seven members, but that isn’t explicitly stated anywhere in the current code. The meeting time change would match the board with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting times.
