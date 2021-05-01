Cipres said the city’s planned demand response service, Direct, will be the “cherry on top” of Havasu’s transportation plan.
Direct will utilize several ADA compliant SUVs and vans to pick up riders wherever they are in the city and help them reach their final destination.
Cipres explained that the department has divided the city up into three different zones – the north side of town, the south side, and the downtown area. He said a customer can be picked up and taken to a destination within the same zone for just $3 per person, both ways. So someone who lives on the south side of town would be able to be picked up by Direct at their home and dropped off at Bashas’ for $3.
