In a large saucepan, brown the bacon.
Add the celery, onion, Tabasco, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add chicken base, clam juice, and 1/2 gallon of water.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
Thicken with slurry (make sure it’s mixed well) to desired thickness. You might not need all the slurry.
Reduce heat and add cooked cubed potatoes and cream. Bring back to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes, then turn off heat.
Best served in a warm bread bowl.
