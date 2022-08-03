Many of us like to buy suet balls or bird food that is encapsulated in mesh bags (which helps keep the birdseed together when you hang it outside). While for the most part our feathered friends can get a healthy meal or snack from these, there is a chance they can get entangled in the mesh bags. When the suet or bird food gets low, it creates air pockets in the mesh bag. This can cause birds to dig deeper into the bag for food, which can lead to their legs and beaks getting trapped and entangled. It’s best to avoid feeding birds with mesh bags and to stick with traditional methods that involve loose feed instead.

