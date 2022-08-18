When it comes to choosing a shower curtain, a nylon shower curtain is the greenest and easiest choice. Unlike fabric curtains that need a plastic liner, nylon curtains are naturally water-resistant and do not need a liner. But they’re also greener because they don’t off-gas the way old-fashioned PVC shower curtains do. Even better: Unlike PVC, nylon shower curtains are recyclable and can be made into new products like carpeting, string and new nylon fabric.
