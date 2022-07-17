If you’re thinking of upgrading to a new computer, ask yourself if you can extend the life of your monitor or laptop just a few more months, or even a year. The greenhouse gases released to manufacture and transport electronics and new computer equipment are considerable. The University of Edinburgh did a study and found if you can extend computer equipment usage from four to six years, you can prevent around 418 pounds of CO2 emissions from being emitted.

