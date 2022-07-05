More people than ever are using whole-wheat flour instead of white flour. While it may seem contrary to conventional wisdom, you shouldn’t keep flour in the pantry or in a container on your kitchen countertop like Mom did. The wheat germ in whole-wheat flower can go rancid very quickly, so once you open the bag, transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator or freezer to help keep it fresh much longer. Airtight containers are critical: Flour, like baking soda, absorbs odors easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.