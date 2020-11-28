The suspects in a series of shooting incidents on Nov. 26 north of Parker are believed to have been involved in a series of shootings, one of them fatal, several hours earlier in Henderson, Nev. One of the local residents who was shot at was Christine Curry. She was shot at in her car near Osborne Wash, and she agreed to share her experiences.
Curry said she recently returned to the Parker area to be a blackjack dealer at the BlueWater Resort & Casino. The BlueWater reopened their table games Nov. 9. She said she turned left onto SR 95 from Beacon Road and was headed into Parker to stop at the bank and get her car washed.
As she drove up the hill on southbound SR 95 on the south side of the intersection with Beacon Road, she noticed a dark car coming south at a high rate of speed. She pulled into the outside lane so the car could pass her.
However, instead of passing, the car pulled alongside and paced her for a time.
Curry said this made her nervous and didn’t feel right.
“Something told me not to look,” she said. “I’m glad I didn’t or things might have turned out differently.”
The occupants of the car started shooting at Curry’s car near Osborne Wash.
One bullet went through the driver’s side front window. Curry wasn’t hit by the bullet, which missed her head by five inches, but she was cut and bleeding from shattered glass.
The car sped away. Curry said she stopped only after she was sure they were leaving.
“I didn’t want them to turn around and shoot again,” she said.
Curry said she got a good look at their car as they left and called 911. She gave the dispatcher a description of the car and what direction they were headed. She also told the dispatcher she her right arm and hand were badly bleeding. Sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
It was while deputies were there that they received word these suspects may have been involved in a fatal shooting in Henderson, Nev. Curry said everyone cheered when they heard the suspects had been arrested near Bouse.
Curry asked one of the deputies if she would’ve been killed by the bullet that missed her head.
“Happy Thanksgiving!” the deputy said. “You’re very lucky.”
Curry said she believes the description she gave of the vehicle was helpful in making the arrests, and it was helpful in tying the suspects to the Nevada shootings.
Curry said she does not hold this incident against the people of the Parker area.
“I want to reiterate that I love Parker, the CRIT Reservation and the Colorado River that runs through it,” she said. “I know that these were just bad, bad people passing through our community.”
