Lake Havasu Association of Realtors – 2293 Swanson Ave.
Lake Havasu City Hall Office – 2330 McCulloch Blvd.
Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce – 314 London Bridge Rd.
LHUSD#1 District Office – 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
Foothills Bank – 1771 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Lake Havasu City Post Office – 1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Havasu Regional Medical Center – 101 Civic Center Ln..
