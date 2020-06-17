PHOENIX -- Arizona cities and counties are getting the power to require people there to wear masks.
The permission from Gov. Doug Ducey comes less than a week after he specifically rejected the concept of local control on issues of public health. He argued the state needs a standard and uniform policy -- and, in this case, one that does not require masks.
What changed, according to Ducey aides, is the governor received a "very compelling'' letter from officials in the state's four border counties.
"We have all been tirelessly advocating that our residents adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including the washing of hands, avoiding close contact, and wearing of face masks around others,'' the officials wrote. And they said that the most significant of those is the use of face masks in public, something the governor has refused to mandate and they cannot require themselves.
"The reality is that since the state relaxed the stay-at-home executive order, many residents have interpreted this to mean that the danger is over,'' they wrote.
They backed that up with hard data, including a 157 percent increase in COVID-19 patients in Santa Cruz County between June 1 and June 11. The total now is 914 cases in Santa Cruz, 3,628 in Pima, 2942 in Yuma and 206 in Cochise.
But it isn't just the counties that have been pressuring the governor.
The move comes on the heels of what is now more than 900 medical professionals signing a letter to the governor asking him to issue a statewide mandate requiring anyone age 2 and older to wear a mask. They cited the lack of a vaccine or proven treatment, saying that the disease is just as contagious now as it was when he implemented his stay-at-home directive.
"There is sufficient, clear, scientific evidence that wearing masks is one way to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and thus would reduce both the wave of severely affected patients requiring ICU and ventilator resources as well as unnecessary deaths,'' they wrote.
They also sought to appeal to the governor's desire to restart the economy, saying a mask requirement accomplishes a lot without having to reimpose the kinds of restrictions on business and travel that he had before.
"Keeping the economy growing while maintaining universal masking and social distancing is a win-win situation for every member of the community regardless of political views in that it balances economics with public health,'' the letter states.
But not all the messages to Ducey have been so friendly.
Sen, Kyrsten Sinema, who has repeatedly complained about Ducey's policies, is upping her rhetoric, now attacking the governor's statements that his earlier orders were designed to "flatten the curve'' to ensure the state's health care system would not be overwhelmed.
"I don't think it makes sense to design your policy on whether or not there are enough hospital beds for people to die in,'' she told a KTAR radio show.
It also comes as some cities already were looking at going their own way on the issue -- with or without the governor's blessing.
In Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero said she has directed the city attorney to amend the existing local proclamation to require that people wear masks in public -- regardless of what the governor says.
"This is the moment in time where we have to decide,'' she told Capitol Media Services even before the governor's announcement. "Every day we wait means lives.''
And Councilman Steve Kozachik cited a provision of the city charter giving the council "to make all regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the preservation of the health and the suppression of disease,'' saying that exists with or without Ducey's permission.
He said this community-by-community approach makes sense.
"Conditions are different in different jurisdictions,'' Kozachik said.
"What is the same is the science,'' he said. "Science wins. Mother Nature bats last and she's going to say, 'This is a virus and it does what it does.' ''
Ducey's voluntary approach had had its supporters, including Martha McSally, the state's other senator.
"It's up to Arizonans to take care of each other,'' she said in a KTAR interview.
"We've got to do our part,'' McSally said. "We don't sit back and wait for government edicts.''
(3) comments
I know a few on here are wondering why I am always going on about this. It's not an obsession, but it's more of a very disappointing circumstance as to how seriously so many residents are not taking this pandemic. So I want to share a couple of stories as to how I feel. I am sure other older residents feel the same way, at least the ones not flying Trump Flags in their front yards. Understand, it does not make me happy to say that about the flag flyers, because I worry about them too and actually am concerned for them knowing they are victims of misinformation they foolishly want to believe. When I leave my house I feel like I'm living in the Twilight Zone. I know there's a pandemic that is hitting my state, county, and town worse today then when there were some guidelines, but you wouldn't know it. I even just read a heartbreaking report about a young person, age 30 -39, from Havasu that has passed due to this virus, a young person with a whole life ahead of them. Think about it.
Two weeks ago I had to take my pet to a local vet for an emergency. Very sadly my pet died. I wore my mask and even had Lysol Wipes with me to open the door and clean anything I touched or had to touch. To my surprise it was business as usual in there, no masks, including employees or clients, people just walking in and out. Just like before the Pandemic. About four weeks ago, I had a drinking water system break down that's
located inside my house, what's considered living area. When I called the company and asked if the repair person would be taking any precautions like wearing a mask or plastic booties, I got a flat out No. The type of No that says, if they come out, their not going to be taking any precautions, period. Needless to say I figured out how to repair it myself. Yes, YouTube can be very resourceful. Also needless to say they lost a good customer forever. It's beyond disappointing to realize that my fellow citizens can't give me the same consideration I am giving them and want to give them. I don't have the virus, I don't want to get it, and if I do, I don't want to give it to anyone else unknowingly. Nobody should die the horrible death that those on a ventilator experience. Is it to much to ask everyone to realize, it's just not a cute slogan, but that we really are all in this together and just take some precautions?
Little foot-note... The Vet did see my pet. I wasn't going to walk out because of their lack of precautions. Just wanted to clarify that.
Ducey was doing okay until Trump came for a visit. Then suddenly he seemed to drop the ball. It will be interesting to see what our Mayor decides to do. Will he enforce the use of masks or will he choose to make it a more appealing and pleasant experience for our California visitors. Will he consider that 40% of the population here is over 65 and in the higher risk group? (Saying they can stay home if their worried does not cut it anymore. We would like to go to the grocery store safely and perhaps take a walk in the park too.) Will the Mayor decide there are just to many Trump supporters who are his voters and choose to do nothing since most of them still believe it is a hoax and/or a conspiracy by Democrats? These are the type of moments that put our leaders to the
test. Personally, I'm hoping he passes with flying colors and does the right thing.
