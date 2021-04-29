A new electronic music festival is coming to Lake Havasu City.
Los Angeles-based event producer Brownies & Lemonade announced its first destination weekend this week -- a three day music festival featuring more than 20 electronic artists at the Nautical Beachfront Resort. The event is scheduled for Aug. 27-29.
Headline acts include Baauer, Whethan, Snakehips and Party Favor. The festival will also include performances by YehMe2, Wuki, Apashe, EPROM, Chet Porter, Apashe, Austin Millz, Blanke, Hana, Hex Cougar, Juelz, Moore Kismet, Pauline Herr, Pluko, Rossy and Vindata.
According to the festival's social media profiles, guests will have access to complimentary day parties, after-hours bonfires and access to a remote party island.
Go Lake Havasu, the marketing firm for Lake Havasu City tourism, announced the music festival in January.
Pricing is $249 per person, based on a four-person room at the Quality Inn. Access to the events without a hotel stay is $99.
More information here: https://pollen.co/x/browniesandlemonade-havasu-summer-2021-1#line-up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.