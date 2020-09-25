The AAU World Bodybuilding, fitness and world Sports Championships will be held Oct. 2-4 at Harrah’s Laughlin Ballroom and the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater. Admission is $10 for spectators. For information, visit AAUSports.org.
AAU world bodybuilding championships coming to Laughlin
