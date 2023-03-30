Pilot Vicky Benzing will dazzle audiences at this weekend’s Laughlin-Bullhead Air Show at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport on Saturday. Benzing’s performance in her iconic bright red PT-17 Boeing Stearman is billed by organizers as an aerial display of power and grace in the spirit of vintage barnstorming.
The Laughlin-Bullhead Air Show will feature warbird and high-performance military demonstrations, as well as civilian aerobatic performances. Free to the public, the airshow also features static displays of aircraft, including a Black Hawk utility military helicopter, a Skytrooper aircraft dedicated to paratrooper transportation, and a historic PBJ WWII bomber, as well as a variety of food and craft vendors. Benzing is known for being the fastest woman ever at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada. She earned that title in 2015 with a qualification speed of 469.831 miles per hour.
An accomplished pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer with 9,500 hours of flight time and over 1,300 parachute jumps, Benzing has a passion for everything airborne. She is a strong proponent of pursuing an aviation education.
She also holds a PhD in chemistry from UC Berkeley and was an executive in the high technology industry.
Benzing was recently honored at the Palm Springs Air Museum Annual Gala for her achievements as a woman in aviation.
She can be seen flying her Boeing Stearman in the film “Mercury 13,” a Netflix documentary that tells the remarkable true story of the women who fought for their place alongside male astronauts.
