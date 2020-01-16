Don’t miss your chance to see Darcie Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist, comedian, and singer, and her friends Petunia, Oscar and Edna. Darci Lynne, at 12 years old, was one of the youngest contestants ever to win “America’s Got Talent,” garnering over 21 million views on AGT’s YouTube channel and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. She will perform a single 8 p.m. show on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin. Tickets range from $35 to $150. For information, visit VisitLaughlin.com.
