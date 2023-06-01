LAUGHLIN — “America’s Got Talent” winner, Terry Fator, and his cast of puppet characters will bring laughs, impressions and music to Laughlin with a performance at The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater Casino Resort, on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Named the “Best Las Vegas Strip Headliner” by Las Vegas Weekly for three consecutive years, Fator’s cast of characters include Winston, the impersonating turtle; Emma Taylor, the little girl with the big voice; Maynard Thompkins, the Elvis impersonator; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; and a host of famous singers.
His newest show, “Who’s the Dummy Now?,” is a comedic and musical origin story that showcases how Fator came up with his cast of famous puppet partners.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming performances in Laughlin include:
• Jay Leno on Saturday, June 17 at The Edge Pavilion;
• Rick Springfield on Saturday, June 24, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Clay Walker on Saturday, July 8, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Debbie Gibson on Saturday, July 15, at The Edge Pavilion;
• WAR on Saturday, Aug. 24, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Sam Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Laughlin Event Center;
• REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Matt Fraser on Saturday, Nov. 25, at The Edge Pavilion.
