River City Newspapers
The Guardian Angel of Route 66 used his scissors to cut ribbon instead of hair in Kingman.
Angel Delgadillo visited the Kingman Visitor Center on Thursday to help celebrate the opening of a new exhibit featuring Delgadillo himself, and the famous Angel’s Barbershop in Seligman. The barbershop was a mainstay in Seligman along Route 66 during the road’s heyday. Delgadillo has also been instrumental in preserving and promoting tourism along Historic Route 66 since Interstate-40 was built in the late 70s. He is one of the founders, and longtime president of, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.
Delgadillo and his family are also featured in an exhibit about Route 66 at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and he has been interviewed for many articles and documentaries about the world-famous Route 66 through the years.
According to a release from the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, the exhibit in Kingman was created to display a storyfile — an interactive multimedia display that allows visitors to ask a virtual Delgadillo questions about Route 66 and his own life, which the virtual Delgadillo responds to in real time. The exhibit also includes historic photos, information about Delgadillo and his family, and a vintage barber chair like the one in Delgadillo’s original shop.
“We really wanted the exhibit to be the next best thing to visiting Angel’s Barbershop and Gift Shop in Seligman and meeting Angel in person,” said Nikki Seegers with the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. “We hope the exhibit helps more visitors get the ‘Angel Experience’ where visitors leave touched and inspired by this unique experience highlighting a one-of-a-kind individual.”
The exhibit was designed by Wade Bray, who also designed a Route 66 themed exhibit at Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is located on the second floor of the visitor center, located at 120 W. Andy Devine Avenue.
Admission is free.
