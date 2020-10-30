Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin will host the 9th annual ‘Feed A Family’ charitable initiative, which will run Sunday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 20.
The annual Feed A Family program helps provide boxes of food to families through partnerships with local food pantries in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. For every 25,000 True Rewards points contributed or $25 donated, Aquarius and Edgewater properties will purchase one food box sized to feed a family of four. Each box includes a seven-pound ham or 12-pound turkey along with potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, cranberry sauce, stuffing, pie and whipped cream.
