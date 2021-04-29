Lake Havasu City is the first community on a list of destinations for the upcoming Arizona Pride Tour.
The tour is promoted as a series of all-ages variety shows featuring drag performers from the Phoenix and Tucson area.
According to the event's Facebook page, communities for the 2022 tour were selected based on the limited number of resources available for gay, lesbian and transsexual people. The show in Havasu is scheduled for Feb. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The location has not yet been announced.
Other stops include a Feb. 5 show in Prescott, March 5 in Payson, March 19 in Ajo, March 24 in Sierra Vista and April 2 in Nogales.
Performers include drag artists Dirtee X as hostess, Justin Deeper-Love, Miss Nature, Felicia Minor, Vera Delmar, Serra Tonan and Geo Johnson.
Tickets are $15 until Oct. 1.
Proceeds from the shows will benefit the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-arizona-pride-tour-tickets-149198501735?fbclid=IwAR2aVvVqVxzQpB5ek5sdjTIufLrhH_kbAGQATJjJuj9h2tonG1hcppWavdE
(1) comment
Seriously, such good role models for kids who are already confused by all the liberal crap schools teach. Please cancel this crap!
