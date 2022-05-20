LAUGHLIN — Classic rock supergroup Little River Band, known for hits including “Lonesome Loser,” “Reminiscing,” and “Lady,” are set to rock the stage at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Little River Band, formed in 1975 as an Australian super group, with members from other prominent bands at the time. The group went on to garner huge success with sold out shows, multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hit songs, such as “Reminiscing” and “Lonesome Loser,” since their inception in the 70s.
They have amassed more than 350 million worldwide album, CD and digital downloads and were the first band to have Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
The band is under the direction of 42-year band veteran lead vocalist and bassist Wayne Nelson.
Other band members who help continue the legacy and provide their vocal and musical energy include lead guitarist Colin Whinnery, keyboardist Chris Marion, drummer Ryan Ricks and guitarist Bruce Wallace.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
Additional concerts
Other upcoming concerts in Laughlin include:
• Pitbull on Saturday, May 28 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• The Marshall Tucker Band on Saturday, June 4 at the E Center;
• Tommy James & The Shondells on Saturday, June 25 at the E Center;
• Clint Black on Saturday, July 9 at the E Center;
• Jeff Foxworthy on Saturday, July 30 at the E Center;
• Josh Turner on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the E Center;
• The Fab Four on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the E Center;
• Ann Wilson on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the E Center;
• Kid Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Daryl Hall and John Oates on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Toby Keith and Ian Munsick on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Laughlin Event Center.
