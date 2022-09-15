The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce has added a new event to its lineup.
The 2nd Annual Bands and Brews by the Beach — A Music & Craft Brew/Spirits Festival will be held at London Bridge Beach at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage on Saturday, March 18.
Along with local bands and food trucks craft brews and craft spirits will be offered for tasting.
The Chamber is working with the Arizona Guilds for both Brewers and Distillers to bring their products to Lake Havasu City.
Registration is open to purchase tickets for VIP or General Admission. Sponsors and food truck applications are also being accepted.
Contact Kathy Tippett for options and more information at 928-855-4115 or email kathyt@havasuchamber.com For more info visit https://www.havasuchamber.com/bands-and-brews-by-the-beach.html
