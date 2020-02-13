The Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion has a long list of bands scheduled to perform at the three-day event at Lake Havasu State Park. The bands include Cashd’ Out, The Octanes, Chuckie Bumps & the Crocodiles, The Booze Bombs, Hot Rod Trio, Nocturnal Drifters, Wyldsky, Three Bad Jacks, The Centuries, Phantom Shakers, Tomorrows Anthem, Ruff Enuff, Elvis Cantu, Sky Daddy & The Pop Rocks, Rafael Espinoza & The Rockabilly Railroad, Three on a Match, Thirsty Crows, Voo Doo Swing and Sandbox Bullies. For information, visit LakeHavasuRockabillyReunion.com.
More from site
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, c…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a milestone win that instantly expanded the Oscars' horizons…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.