Bashas’ announced its annual Halloween celebration will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its more than 40 supermarket locations throughout the state, as well as its Food City locations in Lake Havasu City and Parker. The celebration includes a costume contest, with a prize awarded at 1 p.m. for the best child’s costume. The prize includes $25 and a dozen donuts. Additionally, trick-or-treat stations will be located at each grocery store department, and free cookies and apple cider will be available in the bakery areas. Cake and cookie decorating stations will be available for a fee.
