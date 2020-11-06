The American Bass/Ranger Boats South Team Classic Bass Tournament is scheduled on Lake Havasu the weekend of Nov. 13-14 at Lake Havasu State Park.
Spectators can watch professional anglers compete in this team championship with a grand weigh-in on Saturday, Nov. 14. Spectators are encouraged to bring masks, chairs, water, and snacks. The event is hosted by American Bass, which since 1983 has been the bass fishing organization in the Western U.S. For more information: golakehavasu.com/american-bassranger-boats-south-team-classic-bass-tournament
