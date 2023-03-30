KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will present the classic Broadway version of Fiddler on the Roof. Shows will be staged on March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St., according to a news release.
Matinees will be held at 1 p.m. on April 1 and April 8.
The musical is directed by Aaron Demke and Art Swanson will be directing a live pit orchestra.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased at the theater’s website or at the door. VIP tickets are also available. They include reserved seating and access to the VIP room.
Attendees who purchase their VIP tickets before the day of the show will receive an email with their reserved seats.
Those who purchase their VIP tickets on the day of the show will be given their reserved seats at the show.
For information email info@bealestreettheater.com., call 928-530-8432, or visit the website at bealestreettheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.