Judging for the London Bridge Days Beard and Mustache Contest is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday under the London Bridge.
There are approximately 50 contestants signed up to participate, organizers say.
Once an annual event in Lake Havasu City, the beard and mustache contest is making a comeback this year as part of the lead up to the 50th anniversary of the completion of the London Bridge in Havasu.
The beard contest is being hosted by the Havasu Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is in charge of the Havasu Memorial Walkway in the English Village.
The awards ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. and will continue through 5 p.m.
Steve Marche-Torme, son of singer Mel Torme, will emcee the event. He will also perform a concert on Sunday under the bridge.
