Mohave Community Collete’s Bighorn Athletics Booster Club announced its first fundraiser called the Bighorn Scramble.
The charity golf tournament will help raise funds to support the tristate region’s first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association, NJCAA, Men’s and Women’s soccer teams that MCC is forming.
The college board and NJCAA recently approved the college plans to create the teams, and recruitment will focus first on players from throughout Mohave County.
“This is exciting news for all of Mohave County,” said Bighorn Booster Club Vice President Steve Moss. “We can now keep our local youth in the community, after they graduate from high school, they can now play a sport they love while completing a college degree.”
The Bighorn Booster Club was created to support MCC collegiate athletics and the student-athletes. The college goal is to have the athletic program be financially self-supporting, and the Bighorn Booster Club is a key part of the plan to help make that happen.
The Bighorn Scramble is a Calcutta/Golf Tournament set for Friday and Saturday, June 3-4. The event begins at Bullhead City’s Anderson Fieldhouse on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the Calcutta, which is open to sponsors and players.
The charity golf tournament is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Saturday morning at Laughlin Ranch Golf Course.
Funds raised will help support the development of the MCC Bighorns Men’s & Women’s Soccer teams.
Some sponsorship packages for the tournament are still available and range from $500 to $5,000.
For information about sponsoring or playing in the tournament, contact Gary Reynolds 928-788-3866 or 928-716-8182.
