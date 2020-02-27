Three days of bluegrass music are scheduled for March 6-8 at Lake Havasu State Park. Bands include Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Junior Sisk, Danny Paisley, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and the U.S. Navy Bluegrass Band. Single-day tickets are $20 on Friday and Sunday, and $25 on Saturday. Music is performed daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. For information, visit bluegrassonthebeach.com.
