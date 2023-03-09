PARKER — A tribute concert to Selena by the Como La Flor Band will perform in The Showroom at Bluewater Resort and Casino on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.
“We’re excited to bring live concerts and events back to BlueWater,” said Acting General Manager Benjamin Williams. “The Selena Tribute Concern is the first of many events planned for the year.”
Tickets for the concert are available online at bluewaterfun.com/entertainment or in person at the resort’s Gift Shop. General Admission tickets are $25 and reserved seating is $32.50.
The Como La Flor Band was founded in California in 2011 to perform the songs and replicate the sound, look and feel of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. The Selena Tribute concert at BlueWater Resort and Casino is an all-ages show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.