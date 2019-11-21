This year’s Boat Parade of Lights is planned for Dec. 6 and 7 on the Bridgewater Channel. Upwards of 50 spectacularly illuminated pleasure boats will cruise the channel as the event celebrates its 37th year on Lake Havasu. This year’s theme is “Reflections on the Water.” Dozens of watercraft brightly decorated in their holiday best will delight children and adults alike. Visit the boats at the docks before they depart, then watch as they cruise through the Bridgewater Channel beginning in Thompson Bay and continuing under the London Bridge to the north end of the Channel, with a turnaround at Windsor Beach.
