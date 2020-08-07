: The sounds of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will come to Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort and Casino from Aug. 26-30. Breakdown, a Tom Petty tribute act, will perform daily shows at 8 p.m. Tickets prices range from $27 to $40. For information, call 702-298-2535.
