Country Music Hall of Fame award winners Brooks & Dunn will bring their “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” energy and will “Play Something Country” at the Laughlin Event Center.
The prolific songwriters will take the stage at Laughlin’s Event Center on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two Grammy awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history — regardless of genre — Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country has never been in question. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold. The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category.
Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
